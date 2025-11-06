THE GRIZZLY BEAR TO BE FEATURED IN LG'S ENDANGERED SPECIES CONTENT SERIES

Partnership with the National Wildlife Federation goes beyond Times Square, reinforces commitment to educating future conservationists

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics announced the Grizzly Bear will be the eighth animal featured in the LG Endangered Species Content Series, a vibrant 3D video display on LG's billboard in Times Square, will debut on November 6, 2025.

Launched in 2024 in partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), the campaign celebrates the wonder of wildlife, underlines the importance of biodiversity and champions a better future for the planet, all which lie at the heart of LG's brand promise: "Life's Good."

The National Wildlife Federation's Eco-Schools U.S. program engages students, teachers, and parents in over 6,000 schools in all 50 states – encouraging students to form an action team, design solution-based action projects, and measure impact. To inspire a greater connection to the natural world, NWF is asking students and educators to make a pledge to learn about vulnerable and endangered species. All pledges received through January 15, 2026, will be eligible for a grand prize drawing subject to the terms and conditions. Participants will be eligible to win:

1x LG 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector PU615U (ARV: $1,299.99) – for students

1x LG 32-inch Smart Monitor Swing 32U889SA(ARV: $1,299.99) – for educators

The ongoing collaboration with NWF marks another step forward in LG's ongoing commitment to create a "Better Life for All" and elevates awareness and support for youth lead initiatives.

"Carrying forward the Life's Good philosophy, we partnered with the National Wildlife Federation who has a long history of conserving our wildlife and wild places," said Jeannie Lee, Director of Corporate Marketing at LG Electronics USA.

"Grizzly bears are the guardians of the wild, the living pulse of a healthy ecosystem. As a keystone species, they do not just inhabit the landscape—they create it, balancing wildlife populations and scattering the seeds that become future forests," said Collin O'Mara, President, and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. "It is essential for all of us, especially our students, to connect with the wonder of wildlife. We must understand a profound truth: their survival is not separate from ours. Their well-being is our well-being, because when we save wildlife, we save ourselves."

To learn more about these remarkable species and how you can help safeguard them, read NWF's blog spotlighting the grizzly bear's unique behavioral insights and the species' ecological role. Students and nature enthusiasts can also test their knowledge through an interactive quiz designed to foster a deeper understanding of the species.

Visit www.lg.com/us/sustainability to learn more about LG's commitment to conservationism and environmental stewardship.

