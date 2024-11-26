The Grow Show Reaches 100-Episode Milestone, Bringing Proven Business Strategies to Listeners Worldwide

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grow Show, a business podcast dedicated to providing real-life insights and advice for entrepreneurs and business leaders, celebrates its 100th episode this month. Created and hosted by members of Abstrakt Marketing Group's executive leadership team, Scott Scully, Eric Watkins, and Jeff Winters, The Grow Show has become a must-listen platform for those looking to expand their businesses with guidance from experienced leaders.

Since its first episode aired on April 1, 2022, The Grow Show has shared lessons from local and industry experts, reaching thousands of monthly listeners in 11+ countries. It has earned prestigious awards, including two MarCom Awards in 2023 for Educational Podcast Series and Education Single Episode, and a Communicator Award in 2024 for Best B2B Series.

"When we started, we couldn't have imagined reaching this milestone," said Scott Scully, co-host of The Grow Show. "These 100 episodes have taught us and our listeners the importance of resilience, strategy, and adaptability in business. We've had a lot of fun along the way, connecting with leaders from all walks of life and diving deep into what makes businesses thrive. With decades of experience, I've enjoyed passing on the lessons I've gained throughout my career. This podcast has been an incredible platform to bring those perspectives to others and, hopefully, to help others avoid some of the pitfalls we've seen."

Through candid conversations with Growth Guests and stories of both triumphs and setbacks, The Grow Show has stayed true to its mission: sharing actionable advice with listeners, free from textbook theories and rich with authentic experiences from the frontlines of business.

"Hitting 100 episodes is a huge milestone, but honestly, it feels like we're just warming up," said co-host Eric Watkins. "Season 3 is where we're diving even deeper into the nitty-gritty of what it takes to succeed, the hard truths, and the untold stories from the people who've lived it. This isn't just another podcast; it's a space for real conversations that inspire action. We're ready to push boundaries and bring even more value to every listener."

Tune into the 100th episode here to join the celebration and hear reflections on what 100 episodes have taught the hosts and their listeners.

