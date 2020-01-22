The Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America Announces Completion Of $300 Million Surplus Notes Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America ("Guardian") today announced that it had completed a private offering (the "Offering") of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.700% Surplus Notes due January 22, 2070.

The surplus notes are unsecured debt obligations of Guardian. All payments of interest on or principal of the surplus notes, and any redemption payment, may be made only with the prior approval of the Superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The surplus notes were offered in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The surplus notes were offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to certain persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S, each under the Securities Act.

The surplus notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell or purchase, nor the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Guardian

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) is one of the largest mutual life insurers with $8.4 billion in capital and $1.4 billion in operating income (before taxes and dividends to policyholders) in 2018. Founded in 1860, the company has paid dividends to policyholders every year since 1868. Its offerings range from life insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, and investments to dental and vision insurance and employee benefits. The company has approximately 9,000 employees and a network of over 2,500 financial representatives in more than 50 agencies nationwide. For more information about Guardian, please visit our website www.GuardianLife.com. You can also follow Guardian on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Financial information concerning The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® as of 12/31/18 on a statutory basis: Admitted Assets = $58.5 Billion; Liabilities = $51.3 Billion (including $44.3 Billion of Reserves); and Surplus = $7.2 Billion. Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that represent Guardian's beliefs concerning future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments, and contain words and phrases such as "may," "expects," "should" or similar expressions. Because these forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond Guardian's control or are subject to change, actual results could be materially different and Guardian's results of operations, its financial condition and its liquidity could be adversely affected. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Guardian's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Guardian does not intend, and does not undertake, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

