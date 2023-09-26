THE GUINNESS OPEN GATE BREWERY HOSTS GRAND OPENING IN CHICAGO

To commemorate the opening, this afternoon Guinness brewers, adorers, employees, and Chicagoans gathered for a celebratory ribbon-cutting at Guinness' newest home. Located at 901 West Kinzie St. in the vibrant West Loop neighborhood, the former rail depot consists of a brewery, taproom, restaurant, and bakery housed in a 15,000-square-foot newly transformed space. Chicago marks Guinness' very first bakery globally, and second brewery location in the U.S., with the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Baltimore having opened in 2018. This site will combine more than 260 years of brewing experience from Ireland, with cutting edge American brewing innovation, for a uniquely Chicago experience.

"This is an exciting step in the continuing evolution of the Guinness brand in America. It's been a long journey, but we are so thrilled to be opening our doors this week and to contribute to Chicago's world class food and beer scene," said Rodney Williams, President of Diageo Beer Company. "As a Chicago native, I can confidently share that we aim to celebrate and showcase this great city and make a positive impact in the community, all while serving great beer."

"I extend our warmest Illinois welcome to Guinness as they join the Chicago brewing family, continuing centuries of tradition right here in the heart of the West Loop," said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. "Guinness' commitment to community engagement and sustainability is admirable, and I'm pleased that both locals and visitors alike will have access to yet another unique cultural and culinary opportunity while in Chicago — a city with a proud history of both."

About the Beer

Guests can expect 12-16 rotating experimental draughts, most of which will be brewed on site and exclusively available in the taproom, alongside signatures like Guinness Draught Stout, Guinness Extra Stout, and Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, which will always come straight from Dublin. Led by Brewer Megan Schwarz, the Chicago brewing team's 10-barrel brewhouse is hard at work with an initial line-up including Corn Maize Cream Ale made from corn grown in Illinois' Iroquois County, Kinzie Street Pale Ale, and a Mango Chile Ale. Guinness 0 Non-Alcoholic Draught will also be available. All beer sales are limited to guests 21 years of age and over, but the restaurant is open to guests of all ages.

"Open Gate Brewery is the center of innovation and creativity for Guinness, particularly when it comes to beer," said Ryan Wagner, National Guinness Ambassador and Head of Marketing, Guinness OGB Chicago. "Opening in Chicago allows us to be a part of one of the most storied and celebrated beer communities in the United States – and we can't wait to bring the unique flavors and heritage of Guinness brewing to an exciting tap list that will appeal to every kind of beer drinker. Our brewers Megan and Nate are among the best in the industry, and we're stoked to share their beers with Chicago and beyond."

About the Food

The culinary program will be led by Dream Team Hospitality, a joint venture by local industry veterans, with chef Taylor Bischof at the helm. The food menu draws inspiration from the brand's Irish roots and global footprint, alongside reimagined Chicago classics. The site will offer morning bakery and café service daily, with an all-day restaurant menu available Wednesday through Sunday, as well as brunch on weekends.

The bakery and café will feature offerings from Chicago's own Intelligentsia Coffee and Aya Pastry, alongside bread and treats baked fresh daily in the brewery. Guinness OGB Chicago will also be donating 10,000 loaves of Brewers Bread per year to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Other local culinary partners include Milky Milky Ice Cream and Pour Souls.

About the Design

The design of the building marries new and old, transforming a long vacant building into a state-of-the-art facility, adorned with a patio with stairs reminiscent of Chicago's Riverwalk steps, and a contemporary door with weathered steel finish. The space features a hand painted mural, complemented by a bubbly amber sculptural light fixture – a nod to the iconic foam atop a fresh pint of Guinness – which flows throughout the brewery. A nearly 10,000-pound harp sculpture with layered ambient lighting sits high above the main taproom bar.

About Sustainability

In keeping with Guinness parent company Diageo's commitment to the environment, Guinness OGB Chicago will:

Source 100% renewable electricity from solar panels and renewable energy credits

Operate as a zero waste to landfill facility

Utilize a 100% electric boiler, which generates steam used to heat the mash and boil

Commit that all spent grain from the brewing process will go to compost

About the Community

Guinness OGB Chicago is committed to serving the local community by:

Donating 10,000 loaves of Brewers Bread to the Greater Chicago Food Depository

Partnering with Choose Chicago and the Choose Chicago Foundation 501(c)(3) to support their Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Apprenticeship Program, which offers on-the-job experience to those from historically underrepresented BIPOC communities.

Serving as presenting sponsor for the Chicago Brewseum Beer Culture Summit, which takes place October 18-21 with the conference's closing night festivities happening at the brewery.

Taking part in Learning Skills for Life in partnership with YWCA of Chicago. Learning Skills for Life is a complimentary global program started by Diageo, which teaches business and hospitality skills to those seeking employment in the hospitality industry, but who may have faced barriers to education and employment in their lives.

To keep up to date with the latest news from the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Chicago, make sure to follow @GuinnessBreweryChi on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.guinnessbrewerychicago.com. Whether enjoying a pint at Guinness Open Gate Brewery Chicago, at the Guinness Storehouse in Ireland or anywhere in between, please do so responsibly.

Photography

Photography

A full library of images can be accessed here.

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000-year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout brand. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness beers enjoyed every day around the world. The most Guinness is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kelly Pepe, DIAGEO

[email protected]

Jenna Liberman, Jack Morton

[email protected]

SOURCE GUINNESS®

