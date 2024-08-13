The Gunter Group Selects Denver for Expansion

Portland-based management consulting firm establishes Denver presence with robust team and growth plans

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gunter Group (TGG), a leading management consulting firm, has selected Denver for its next expansion beyond its Portland headquarters. The firm, which serves some of the world's leading footwear and apparel brands, national insurance carriers and a Fortune 100 healthcare company, has already built a 14-person team in Denver, with plans to hire and grow further to serve Front Range clients.

While TGG has employees located nationwide, it chose to focus on building a team in Denver due to the area's robust talent pool and an array of businesses that may benefit from TGG's services, particularly those in financial services, education, insurance, hospitality, life sciences, and retail. Additionally, Colorado's outdoor lifestyle and proximity to TGG's clients along the Front Range and in the Midwest make Denver an ideal location.

"Culture fit is a critical consideration when hiring consultants and working with clients, and Denver represents that intersection of top talent, business opportunities, and quality of life," said Perin Wehde, principal consultant and TGG's senior leadership team member based in Denver. "We look forward to participating in Colorado's thriving business, cultural and nonprofit communities."

TGG has won nearly 20 workplace awards including six consecutive years on Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For list and Inc. Best Workplaces award. One-third of TGG's senior leadership team are military veterans, and the firm actively recruits veterans who are high-impact professionals with transferable skills and specialized experiences. Companies choose to work with TGG because of the firm's commitment to bespoke solutions customized for each engagement.

"Part of our secret sauce is that we become a true extension of our clients' teams, embedding our people with our clients," continued Wehde. "Expanding in Denver enables us to more seamlessly integrate with our existing and future Front Range clients and deliver better outcomes."

TGG helps organizations in retail, consumer products, financial services, healthcare, education and other industries achieve measurable results and specific business outcomes through Digital Transformation, Strategy, Large System Implementations, and more .

About The Gunter Group

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2011, The Gunter Group (TGG) leads C-Suite executives and client teams through strategy development, digital transformations, large-scale system implementations, agile development, decision insights, data services, and enterprise architecture changes. With more than 75 employees across the United States, The Gunter Group is an innovative management consulting firm that leverages strong relationships to achieve high-impact results in partnership with clients ranging from global Fortune 100 organizations to local and regional-based operations. To learn more, please visit www.guntergroup.com or follow The Gunter Group | LinkedIn .

SOURCE The Gunter Group