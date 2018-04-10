The Halifax Group Adds David Bard as Managing Director

An experienced investment professional, Mr. Bard was previously a Principal at American Securities, where he invested across sectors and served as a director for several companies. Prior to that, he was with Bain Capital for nearly nine years and worked with the firm across several geographies. He began his career with McKinsey & Company.

David Dupree, Halifax Senior Partner and co-founder, said, "We are thrilled that David has joined the team, and we look forward to the flexibility his broad range of capabilities will bring to our firm. His experience and areas of expertise are complementary to the rest of the Halifax team and we believe he will help Halifax continue to focus on creating value for our investors."

Mr. Bard is currently a Senior Fellow at The Wharton School, is a Term Member at the Council on Foreign Relations, and works with Year Up, a nonprofit providing education and support to young adults. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School and a Master of Philosophy in Economics from the University of Cambridge. In addition, he completed the Jerome Fisher Program in Management & Technology at the University of Pennsylvania, earning a BS in Economics from The Wharton School and a BAS from Penn Engineering.

About The Halifax Group

The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $250 million. Halifax invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, franchising and infrastructure. The firm maintains offices in Washington, D.C.; Dallas, TX; and Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

