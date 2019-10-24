The Halifax Group Names Doug Hill Partner

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in entrepreneurial companies, announced today that it has hired Doug Hill as a Partner and member of the firm's Investment Committee. Along with the firm's other Partners, he will lead sourcing, evaluation and execution of investments. The firm also announced it has promoted David Calder from Vice President to Principal.

Mr. Hill is a private equity industry veteran, with 18 years of experience. Prior to joining Halifax, he was a Managing Director and member of the Executive Committee of Nautic Partners. While at Nautic, he invested in and served on the boards of 15 middle market companies in the industrial and business services sectors. Before that, he was an investor at H.I.G. Capital. He began his career as a management consultant at Bain & Company. Mr. Hill holds a BA from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"With the addition of Doug, we have bolstered our partnership ranks with a seasoned professional whose background and experience aligns with our firm's strategic vision," said Scott Plumridge, Partner at Halifax. "His complementary investment philosophy and industry expertise make him a terrific fit with the Halifax team. In particular, Doug shares our commitment to partnering with founders and managers to execute a shared strategy that benefits all stakeholders."

Mr. Calder joined Halifax in 2017 and assists in sourcing, evaluation, execution and monitoring of portfolio investments. He has served on several Halifax portfolio company boards and currently sits on the boards of ChanceLight Behavioral Health and Education, Delphi Behavioral Health Group, and Prairie Industries Holdings, Inc.

Halifax Partner Chris Cathcart said, "David has distinguished himself as an effective investor, a terrific teammate and leader, and a standard bearer of the Halifax culture. He has become an invaluable partner not only to the Halifax team, but also, to the management teams with whom he works. We are delighted to recognize his contributions and look forward to his continued leadership."

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, franchising and infrastructure. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains offices in Dallas, TX and Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Blicksilver Public Relations

203-656-2829 caroline@blicksilverpr.com

SOURCE The Halifax Group

Related Links

https://thehalifaxgroup.com

