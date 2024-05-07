The Halifax Group Sells Majority Stake in Southern Exteriors

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax") a middle-market private equity firm that partners with management to invest in market-leading companies, announced today it has sold a majority stake in Southern Exteriors (the "Company"), a full-service installer of exterior building solutions tailored primarily for single-family homebuilders in the southeastern United States, to Monomoy Capital Partners.

Halifax, which acquired Southern Exteriors in May 2021, will maintain a minority investment in the Company and continue to support its growth. CEO Aaron Kuhn and the existing management team will continue to lead the company post transaction. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Doug Hill, Senior Partner at Halifax, stated, "We enjoyed working with Aaron and the Southern Exteriors team to support the Company in its evolution into a leading, scaled platform serving key markets in the Southeast. Over our partnership, we developed a strategic plan to grow the business from its already outstanding foundation. We executed on this strategy by expanding into new markets, developing tech-enabled solutions to better serve our existing customer base and bolstering the management team."

Headquartered in Jackson, Georgia, Southern Exteriors is one of the nation's premier full-service installers of residential exterior building products. The Company's service offering includes installation of siding, roofing, gutters, windows, and other exterior building products. The Company primarily focuses on the residential market, servicing homebuilders of all types, from the largest national builders to regional, local and custom builders, as well as homeowners through its repair and remodel segment.

Mr. Kuhn said, "We are appreciative of Halifax's partnership, particularly the financial and operational resources they provided to support our growth. As a strategic partner, they helped refine our new market expansion strategy, further develop our go-to-market plan, and position us for the next phase of growth with both existing and new customers."

Amit Swaroop, Principal at Halifax, added, "Our partnership with Southern Exteriors represents Halifax's execution of an intentional thesis in the building products and services sector. We observed structural deficits in residential housing in the United States, exacerbated in the Southeast, and sought to partner with a scaled provider primarily serving the single-family construction sector. We are proud of our partnership with Southern Exteriors and wish the entire team continued success in its next chapter."

Lincoln International served as financial advisor, Croft & Bender served as co-financial advisor, and Locke Lord served as legal advisors to Halifax and the Company.

About Southern Exteriors

Founded in 2000, Southern Exteriors is a leading installer of siding, roofing, gutters, windows and other exterior building products in the southeastern United States. The Company primarily focuses on the residential market, servicing homebuilders of all types, from the largest national builders to regional, local and custom builders, as well as homeowners through its repair and remodel segment. Southern Exteriors is headquartered in Jackson, GA, and provides its services to customers in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama. For more information, visit https://southernexteriors.co/.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including outsourced business services, health and wellness and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

