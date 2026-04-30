The Halpern Law Firm Proudly Announces Dave Halpern as a Super Lawyer

BRYN MAWR, Pa., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When families receive a mesothelioma diagnosis, one of their first steps is research—looking at reviews, credentials, and trusted legal directories to decide who they can rely on.

David Halpern, Esq.

At the Halpern Law Firm, we are proud to announce that Dave Halpern has been recognized as a Super Lawyer, a distinction awarded to attorneys who demonstrate outstanding professional achievement and earn strong peer recognition. With over 35 years of experience, Dave has dedicated his career to representing asbestos victims and their families. For questions or legal guidance, he can be reached at 800-505-6000.

Trusted Across Leading Legal Directories

Our firm maintains a strong presence across respected platforms that help families evaluate legal representation, including:

Justia | Avvo | Martindale-Avvo | Super Lawyers | Google | Elite Lawyer | Lawyers of Distinction

Directory Highlights

Super Lawyers : Recognizes top attorneys for excellence and peer recognition





: Recognizes top attorneys for excellence and peer recognition Martindale-Avvo : Combines long-standing peer review with client feedback





: Combines long-standing peer review with client feedback Avvo & Google : Provide transparent client experiences and reviews





: Provide transparent client experiences and reviews Justia : Offers detailed attorney profiles with strong search visibility





: Offers detailed attorney profiles with strong search visibility Elite Lawyer & Lawyers of Distinction: Highlight professional achievement and ethical standards

Why This Matters

Mesothelioma cases are complex, often involving asbestos exposure histories, trust funds, and detailed medical evidence. Recognition across multiple trusted directories and honors like Super Lawyers provides families with reassurance, credibility, and confidence in their legal representation.

SOURCE The Halpern Law Firm, LLC