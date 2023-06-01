The Hanover Adds SimpliSafe® to Its Suite of Risk Management Providers for Personal Lines Customers

News provided by

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

01 Jun, 2023, 11:45 ET

WORCESTER, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has added SimpliSafe, a maker of award-winning smart home security systems, to its Partners in Protection program, a thoughtfully curated group of risk management providers that help personal lines customers prevent and recover from losses.

Offered with special pricing and benefits, these providers include experts in home services and security, water protection, valuable items, rental cars, and information sharing, among other areas.   

Named a "Best Overall Home Security System of 2023" by U.S. News & World Report, SimpliSafe offers home protection against common home hazards like theft, water and fire, and includes smart home sensors and cameras, and more. Through the relationship with SimpliSafe, qualifying personal lines customers can save up to 60% on a SimpliSafe Home Security Kit and may be eligible for a reduced rate on their policies.

"We're excited to add SimpliSafe to our Partners in Protection suite, offering our customers another way to help reduce their risks, safeguard their homes and elevate their insurance experiences," said Daniel Halsey, president, personal lines at The Hanover. "Proactive prevention is one of the most effective ways customers can protect their homes from the unexpected. This additional offering through SimpliSafe for qualifying customers will provide greater peace of mind for homeowners, with an industry-leading, easy-to-use security and monitoring system for effective home protection."

Partners in Protection is a meaningful way The Hanover helps its personal lines customers mitigate risk, from prevention to recovery. Additional providers include Artigem, a jewelry services supplier for replacements and appraisals, and Leak Defense, an automatic water shutoff system to help reduce non-weather-related water losses, the second most common cause of homeowner claims.

To see all The Hanover's Partners in Protection, please visit hanover.com/individuals/customer-resources/partners-protection.

To learn more about SimpliSafe, please visit simplisafe.com.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS:

Abby M. Clark


Emily P. Trevallion

[email protected]


 [email protected]

508-855-3549


508-855-3263

All products are underwritten by The Hanover Insurance Company or one of its insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates ("The Hanover"). Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions and is subject to the company underwriting guidelines and the issued policy. This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not provide any coverage. For more information about The Hanover visit our website at www.hanover.com .

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

Also from this source

The Hanover Reports First Quarter Results

The Hanover Estimates First Quarter Catastrophe Losses

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.