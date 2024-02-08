The Hanover and its Employees Contribute $1.5 Million to United Way, Other Nonprofits

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through their annual giving campaign, The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) and its employees have raised $1.5 million for United Way and other nonprofit organizations across the country.

For more than 70 years, The Hanover has held its annual employee campaign to support United Way agencies and nonprofits in their local communities. 83% of the company's employees took part in the 2023 campaign, benefiting individuals and families in need. The donations, which included a matching contribution from the company's charitable foundation, will be paid out to 73 United Way chapters and nearly 1,800 nonprofits in 2024.

"I'm extremely proud of our employees, who continue to come together to make a lasting difference in the lives of so many each year," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "Together, our company and our employees are committed to building strong, healthy communities. Our annual giving campaign is one way we collaborate to support nonprofits that are addressing the most pressing local needs."

"The Hanover and its employees have a history of supporting their community through their annual campaign. We're proud and appreciative of the impact they've had over the many years, helping to provide vital services to so many individuals in need," said Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide. "We continue to be inspired by the support of United Way by The Hanover and its employees. The Hanover helps us to continue our mission to improve lives and advance the common good."

