The Hanover and its Employees Contribute Over $1.5 Million to Nonprofits Across the Country

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its annual giving campaign, The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) and its employees raised over $1.5 million for nonprofit organizations across the country, including United Way, Feeding America, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, American Red Cross and Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation.

The Hanover has sponsored an annual employee giving campaign for more than 70 years. 84% of the company's employees took part in the 2024 campaign, benefitting individuals and families in need. The donations, which included a matching contribution from the company's charitable foundation, will be made to nearly 1,900 nonprofits nationwide in 2025.

"Watching our team come together each year to make a difference is truly inspiring," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "Giving back is at the heart of what we do. I'm proud of the impact our employees make, both through our business and their community involvement, where they support nonprofits that address many critical issues and help build strong, healthy communities."

"The Hanover Insurance Group and its employees set a powerful example of the true spirit of community and generosity," said Angela F. Williams, president and chief executive officer at United Way Worldwide. "Their remarkable commitment to supporting nonprofits across the country reflects the power of collective action in addressing critical needs and strengthening communities. We at United Way are honored to partner with The Hanover in creating meaningful change."

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

