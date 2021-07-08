The Hanover Announces Enhancements to Its Specialized Solutions for Lawyers and Healthcare Facilities

WORCESTER, Mass., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced investments in its Hanover Lawyers Advantage and Hanover Healthcare Facilities Advantage product suites, further enhancing the company's broad portfolio of highly specialized capabilities, including its professional liability solutions.

"The enhancements made to our lawyers and healthcare facilities offerings allow the industry-specific policies to be easily tailored to the unique needs of each client," said Gregory W. Leffard, president, professional and executive lines at The Hanover. "The professional liability market is facing a number of emerging risks. With these products, our agents can help best protect their clients with flexible, individualized solutions."

Hanover Lawyers Advantage offers flexible, stand-alone professional liability coverage for a wide range of law firms. In addition to a new base policy form, a new professional liability enhancement endorsement adds nine supplemental coverages, including canceled conferences, emergency web hosting and pet boarding. Additionally, a new specific client limit endorsement offers the ability to increase the policy limit on an individual client basis, providing a convenient method to meet insurance limit requirements in contracts. Key coverages in the base form include:

Privacy and security liability coverage: Covers the firm for liability related to the mishandling of a client's personal information

Covers the firm for liability related to the mishandling of a client's personal information Remote notarization services and electronic notarization services : Now expressly included, offering protection for lawyers and firms in today's digital business environment

: Now expressly included, offering protection for lawyers and firms in today's digital business environment Deductible reduction: 50% deductible reduction for mediation claim settlement up to $10,000

Hanover Healthcare Facilities Advantage offers a multiline solution that includes professional liability, general liability, property, automobile, umbrella and workers' compensation coverages, and other specialized coverages for a wide range of facilities, ranging from imaging centers and urgent care clinics, to community health centers and physical therapy facilities. A few of the key coverages include:

Employee theft of client property: Provides coverage for loss of, or damage to, a client's money, securities, or other property caused by employee theft

Provides coverage for loss of, or damage to, a client's money, securities, or other property caused by employee theft Public relations expense: Provides reimbursement of public relations expenses related to an emergency incident

Provides reimbursement of public relations expenses related to an emergency incident Abuse and molestation: Provides coverage for legal expenses incurred by facilities for accusations of physical abuse, sexual misconduct or molestation brought against an employee

Hanover Lawyers Advantage and Healthcare Facilities Advantage clients have access to dedicated risk management consultants and websites through The Hanover. Lawyers Advantage clients can benefit from a complimentary risk management hotline and model engagement agreements. Healthcare Facilities Advantage clients have access to dedicated risk management consultants, online education and training programs along with discounts on valuable third-party tools and services, such as background checks and employment screenings.

The Hanover offers a strong suite of professional liability and healthcare solutions, including Hanover Eldercare Advantage and Hanover Miscellaneous Professionals Advantage, as well as Hanover Accountants Professional Advantage and Hanover Allied Healthcare Advantage — both which were significantly enhanced in 2020.

