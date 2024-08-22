The Hanover Insurance Group to Present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on September 5

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey M. Farber, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 5 from 11:20 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. E.T.

The discussion will be broadcast live through the company's website on hanover.com under "Investors." A replay of the event will be available on The Hanover website starting approximately one hour after the conclusion of the discussion.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made during this discussion may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which are also available at www.hanover.com under "Investors."

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

