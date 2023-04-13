The Hanover Announces Launch of Cyber Risk Management Program for Commercial Lines Cyber Customers

WORCESTER, Mass., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced the launch of its Hanover CyberSecure Program™, a proactive cyber risk management program offering a robust set of cybersecurity services. This program is now available to the company's Commercial Lines cyber customers.

This latest offering is part of the company's holistic approach to cyber insurance that includes tailored products, risk mitigation tools and services, and a network of cyber incident response partners for its agents and customers. Designed to help protect against, respond to, and mitigate cyber risk, the solutions are delivered through strategic partnerships and are offered at no charge or at a discount.

"No business is immune to cyber risk, and every organization has unique vulnerabilities," said Eric Cernak, president, cyber, at The Hanover. "With thousands of cyber risk management service providers in the marketplace, it can be challenging to know which industry experts to turn to. The Hanover CyberSecure Program™ brings together a variety of solutions offered through vetted industry partners, making it easy for policyholders to leverage the services to help protect their businesses from cyber threats and prevent cyber losses."

To help address an array of risks, the Hanover CyberSecure Program™ offers business solutions including:

Managed detection and response – Monitoring for cyber threats and responding to threat alerts requires extensive time and a unique skillset that often is beyond the capabilities of business security teams. Managed detection and response combines technology with human expertise to rapidly identify and contain threats across a business's entire attack surface.

– Monitoring for cyber threats and responding to threat alerts requires extensive time and a unique skillset that often is beyond the capabilities of business security teams. Managed detection and response combines technology with human expertise to rapidly identify and contain threats across a business's entire attack surface. Data backup and recovery – Data loss can cause costly downtime, and some businesses may fail to fully recover from such incidents. This service helps keep data safe, compliant and easily recovered, while reducing the risk and lessening the impact of new and emerging data breach threats.

– Data loss can cause costly downtime, and some businesses may fail to fully recover from such incidents. This service helps keep data safe, compliant and easily recovered, while reducing the risk and lessening the impact of new and emerging data breach threats. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) – Cyber criminals often steal usernames and passwords to attack accounts and gain access to systems. MFA provides a user verification method that helps impede such attacks, while reducing login time, lowering risk and eliminating passwords.

– Cyber criminals often steal usernames and passwords to attack accounts and gain access to systems. MFA provides a user verification method that helps impede such attacks, while reducing login time, lowering risk and eliminating passwords. Data breach response planning – Having a response plan in place can help significantly reduce the impact of a data incident. These tools help businesses understand current exposures and establish a response plan.

– Having a response plan in place can help significantly reduce the impact of a data incident. These tools help businesses understand current exposures and establish a response plan. Endpoint protection and response – End-user devices, such as laptops and cell phones, are often leveraged by cyber criminals to gain access to business networks. Endpoint protection and response provides visibility across organizations' endpoints, helping keep networks and devices safe from threats while working quickly to stop active attacks.

For more information about The Hanover's CyberSecure Program™, please visit www.hanover.com/cybersecureprogram.

