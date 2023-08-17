The Hanover Appoints Charles F. Hamann to President of Small Commercial

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has appointed Charles (Chip) F. Hamann to president of small commercial. In this role, Hamann will lead the company's small commercial business, executing on the company's strategy to best serve its agents and small business customers.

Charles F. Hamann

With more than 35 years of industry experience, he brings deep knowledge to the role as an established and trusted leader in the organization. Hamann has been with The Hanover since 2002 and previously served as the company's deputy president and chief underwriting officer of small commercial. Before joining The Hanover, Hamann held the role of president, small business at OneBeacon Insurance and vice president, commercial lines at Chubb Insurance. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the Hamilton College and holds a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation.

"Chip was an integral player in helping to architect the profitable growth of our small commercial portfolio, and we are excited to see him step into this new role," said Richard W. Lavey, president, Hanover Agency Markets. "He is well respected as a leader, and his extensive experience will help him capitalize on the momentum of our small commercial business and drive even greater growth, while serving the needs of our agent partners and our small business customers."

Hamann replaces Michael R. Keane, who has taken on a new, important role to focus on the company's long-term strategy.

The Hanover offers a wide range of small commercial products across standard and specialty lines, designed to offer a solution to address the variety of risks facing small business customers. In addition, the company offers an industry-leading customer service center with specialty capabilities and valuable risk management services to help minimize risk. For more information about The Hanover's small commercial offerings, please visit https://www.hanover.com/agents/agent-solutions/commercial-lines.

