The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 14

WORCESTER, Mass., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET at its headquarters, located at 440 Lincoln Street in Worcester, Massachusetts. A live, audio-only webcast will also be available through the company's website under the "Investors" section.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by submitting valid proxies in advance of the meeting or by attending the annual meeting and voting in person. As described in the proxy materials previously distributed to the company's shareholders and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2024, shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2024, are entitled to participate. For additional information about the voting process and the proposals under consideration, please see the company's 2024 proxy statement. The company's proxy materials, including the 2023 Annual Report and the 2024 Proxy Statement, are available at www.proxydocs.com/THG or at the company's website under the "Investors" section.

About The Hanover

