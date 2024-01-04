The Hanover Appoints Mina S. Rona President of Technology and Life Sciences

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced the appointment of Mina S. Rona to president of technology and life sciences. In this role, Rona will assume responsibility for leading the technology and life sciences organization, working closely with industry professionals to develop innovative insurance solutions that address the unique risks faced by businesses in these sectors.

Rona joined The Hanover eight years ago and since then she has played a key role in the continued expansion of the company's technology and life sciences capabilities.  Prior to her promotion, she served as chief underwriting officer of technology and life sciences underwriting, a position she held since 2018. A 26-year veteran of the insurance industry, Rona has spent her career focused on providing insurance and risk management solutions for these industries. Prior to joining The Hanover, she served as zone underwriting officer at Travelers Global Technology Insurance.

"Mina's promotion is a testament to her exceptional leadership skills and deep expertise in the technology and life sciences industries," said Matthew S. Mitchell, president of middle market at The Hanover. "Her innovative thinking and deep understanding of the technology and life sciences industry is invaluable, as she works closely with the team to develop cutting-edge insurance solutions. Mina's promotion further strengthens our position as a trusted insurance provider, and we are confident that under her leadership, our team will achieve even greater success in delivering impactful solutions for our agents and customers."

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

