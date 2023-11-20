The Hanover Appoints Stephen P. Marohn President, Specialty Property and Casualty

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

20 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has appointed Stephen P. Marohn president of specialty property and casualty. In this role, Marohn will be responsible for leading the company's excess and surplus (E&S) business, specialty industrial business, Hanover Programs, specialty general liability and Hanover Specialty Insurance Brokers (HSIB).  

Stephen P. Marohn
With more than 30 years of wide-ranging industry experience and an accomplished background in commercial and specialty property and casualty insurance, Marohn most recently served as senior vice president of small business at CNA Insurance. Over the course of his 10 years with CNA, his responsibilities included oversight of the businesses and zone leadership for product lines such as primary and excess casualty, package, and property across segments, including small business, middle market, and national accounts. Prior to joining CNA in 2013, Marohn held a number of senior leadership roles throughout the 18 years he spent at AIG. He served as executive vice president at AIG's Japan Holdings KK operation leading the commercial portfolio for Japan and South Korea, held field leadership roles in California and Ohio, and led the National Accounts marketing segment for the Great Lakes Region.

"We are very pleased to welcome Steve to our company and to this important role within our specialty business," said Bryan J. Salvatore, executive vice president and president of specialty at The Hanover. "Steve's breadth of experience and approach to leadership will bring immediate value to our talented teams as well as the agents, wholesalers, and program administrators with whom we work. Under his leadership, we look forward to expanding these important businesses to meet the growing specialty needs of our key stakeholders and to driving even more sustainable profitable growth across our specialty segment."

Marohn graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing. He holds the Charters Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation and has served on and chaired several non-profit boards supporting the insurance industry, such as Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation and Gamma Iota Sigma. 

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

The Hanover Reports Third Quarter Results

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today reported net income of $8.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023,...
The Hanover's 2023 Report Finds Businesses Lack Protection and Recovery Plans Against Cyber Attacks

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG), a leading provider of insurance for individuals, families and businesses, today released its 2023...
