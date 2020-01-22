The Hanover Earns Perfect Score on 2020 Corporate Equality Index

"It is an honor to be recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the third consecutive year," said Denise M. Lowsley, chief human resources officer at The Hanover. "We strive to create an inclusive and diverse work environment where our employees are empowered to be their authentic selves and offer their unique perspectives. This award is a reflection of that ongoing commitment and we are proud to have our efforts recognized by the Human Rights Campaign."

The CEI evaluated companies based on their LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision."

For more information about the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

