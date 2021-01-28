The Hanover Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Equality Index

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it was recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the fourth consecutive year.

The Hanover earned a perfect score of 100 on the foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The Hanover is one of approximately 767 major U.S. businesses that earned top marks this year.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of our organization, and it's critical our work environment is one that empowers them to be their authentic selves," said Denise M. Lowsley, chief human resources officer at The Hanover. "This award reflects the importance we place on fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace. We are proud to have our efforts recognized by the Human Rights Campaign again this year."

The CEI evaluated companies based on their LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

For more information about the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

