The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum

As part of this expansion, Carrick A. Bligh has been promoted to vice president of commercial surety, effective May 1. Bligh brings 14 years' experience to this role. He will oversee all of The Hanover's commercial surety business. Bligh joined the company six years ago as a regional director. Prior to joining The Hanover, Bligh held both surety leadership and underwriting roles at Berkley and Chubb.

At the same time, Theodore G. Martinez will move into the role of chief underwriting officer for commercial surety. Martinez will leverage his 35 years' experience in the industry to help The Hanover expand business with its agent partners and brokers and leverage its underwriting discipline. Martinez joined the company seven years ago.

"Over the last five years, we have developed a broad risk appetite and diverse portfolio that spans all industries within the S&P index," said Bryan J. Salvatore, president of specialty at The Hanover. "By leveraging our internal talent to expand our leadership team, we can continue to deliver on our strategy and create even greater opportunities for our agent partners."

This expansion will also help the company grow and manage its transactional surety business, which supports bonds for individuals, small accounts and surety programs that require trade related needs. The Hanover's expanded operating model will allow the company to address the unique operational requirements within the transactional surety segment.

