The Hanover Expands Specialty Portfolio with New Cyber Product

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced the launch of Hanover Cyber Advantage Premier, a new stand-alone, non-admitted cyber product for commercial lines agents and their clients. This new coverage is part of The Hanover's continued investment in its existing cyber business, providing its agent partners with access to robust, specialized and complementary products for today's market.

Written through the company's in-house excess and surplus brokerage, Hanover Specialty Insurance Brokers (HSIB), Hanover Cyber Advantage Premier is designed to serve small and mid-sized businesses in a broad range of industries that have more complex exposures. With this new stand-alone offering from HSIB, The Hanover's full suite of cyber coverages now offers packaged admitted and stand-alone non-admitted coverage solutions.

"This new product builds on our strong existing cyber capabilities with a non-admitted solution that responds to the needs of the market and our agents," said Bryan Salvatore, president, Hanover Specialty. "Hanover Cyber Advantage Premier offers an innovative solution that is designed to grow and evolve with companies over time, helping to address their constantly evolving cyber exposures."

The Hanover's suite of available cyber coverages offers broad coverage options that can easily be adjusted over time to meet changing cyber exposures. They include protection for a mix of first- and third-party exposures, such as third-party liability, first-party response costs, first-party loss of income, and first-party fraud loss.

The Hanover's cyber solutions also offer access to The Hanover's panel of third-party cyber incident response partners that can provide guidance, expertise and support in the event of cyber claims, helping policyholders to minimize the effects of cyberattacks and resume their operations as quickly as possible. With preferred access to and pricing for these providers, policyholders can get assistance with cyber breach response, data recovery, legal counsel, and forensic IT services.

The Hanover also offers its cyber policyholders access to eRisk Hub™, a risk management web portal designed to help policyholders understand their exposures, establish response plans and minimize the effects of breaches on their businesses. Resources include a learning center with best practice articles, white papers, webinars and potential loss cost estimators.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

