The Hanover Insurance Group Affirms Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) announced today that John C. Roche, the company's president and chief executive officer, has joined a growing coalition of more than 750 CEOs in signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge, reinforcing the company's commitment to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace and to foster a culture based on trust and respect.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace through the individual and collective efforts of business leaders and the organizations they run. Founded in 2017, CEO Action aims to cultivate workplaces where diverse perspectives are encouraged and appreciated, and where employees are empowered to have candid, and at times complex, conversations on the topics of diversity and inclusion.

"We are proud to join forces with CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and the hundreds of CEOs and organizations that have pledged to create workplaces that are more open, aware and accepting, and by extension, more responsive, innovative, and successful," said Roche. "As an organization, The Hanover is dedicated to delivering training and other resources that help employees at all levels to feel a sense of belonging and that they are supported as they strive to reach their full potential."

"We are determined to address biases and inequities that may exist in our own company, in our industry, and in business more broadly," Roche said. "We believe our focus on diversity and inclusion will enable us to further strengthen our unique and collaborative culture, continue to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction, and drive innovation and improved performance."

For more information about The Hanover's commitment to inclusion and diversity, please click here.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS: Emily P. Trevallion Abby M. Clark etrevallion@hanover.com abclark@hanover.com 508-855-3263 508-855-3549

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hanover.com

