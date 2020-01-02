The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Commercial Lines Leadership Appointments

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced leadership appointments in its commercial lines business, effective January 1.

Matthew S. Mitchell was appointed president of The Hanover's middle market business, helping to leverage the company's unique industry expertise and insurance solutions across a variety of businesses. He will report to Michael R. Keane, president of commercial lines at The Hanover. Mitchell previously served as the company's chief strategy officer. He has been with The Hanover for more than 13 years and previously was president of the company's healthcare business. Prior to joining The Hanover, Mitchell worked in product and underwriting roles at The Hartford, where he managed industry verticals for middle market business, and also worked in the small commercial business strategy unit, focusing on countrywide underwriting, technology, and operational initiatives.

Scott Grieco was appointed to the role of chief product and underwriting officer for the company's commercial and specialty businesses, leading enterprise coordination, product, and underwriting efforts. He will report to Richard W. Lavey, president of Hanover Agency Markets. Until his recent appointment, Grieco served as president of middle market at The Hanover, a role he held since 2012. Under Grieco's leadership, the middle market business grew nearly 32%, focusing on industry specialization and portfolio management. He also previously held leadership roles at Selective Insurance and CNA.

"Matt and Scott have a deep understanding of our industry and the needs of our agent partners," said Lavey. "They have both made a number of important contributions to our organization, and their expertise and proven leadership skills will continue to help drive our company forward. We're excited to leverage their unique talents in new ways, and look forward to continuing to serve our agent partners and enhance our innovative capabilities."

