The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini

Angelini, 75, joined The Hanover's board in 1995 and served as its first chairman from 2002 to 2017, when he was succeeded by current board Chairman P. Kevin Condron. In addition to his role as chairman, Angelini has served as a member of the company's audit, compensation, and nominating and corporate governance committees. He currently is chairman of Bowditch & Dewey, LLC, a leading law firm representing businesses, families and institutions throughout the Northeast Region.

As chairman, Angelini played a key role in the successful evolution of the company, from a small, regional property and casualty insurer to a national company with a global reach. Today, The Hanover is a leading provider of personal, commercial and specialty insurance lines in the United States, offering broad and innovative coverage through a select group of independent insurance agents and brokers, and underwrites business at Lloyd's of London, with clients in countries and territories across the world.

"Mike has served our company with great distinction," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "He has made an exceptional contribution over his more than 30 years on our board, providing great vision, leadership, insight and business acumen. We thank Mike for his unwavering dedication to our company and our many stakeholders, and we wish him the best."

"On behalf of our board of directors, I want to convey our most sincere appreciation to Mike," Condron said. "He has provided extraordinary leadership in his role as board chair, taking the company public, overseeing one of the most successful corporate reorganizations in the property and casualty industry, managing through critical changes in company leadership, and ensuring the company's continued success."

"It has been a great privilege to serve as a leader of this exceptional institution," Angelini said. "I deeply appreciate having had the opportunity to work with so many talented professionals to advance The Hanover's mission and to have participated in the progress of what is now a world class organization. I am very confident the company will continue to thrive, building on its unique business model, the strength of its workforce and its cultural dedication to excellence and inclusiveness. The Hanover reflects the very best attributes of a modern business enterprise: a passionate commitment to the financial reward of its shareholders and distinguished attention to the interests of its employees, agents, customers, and communities."

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions in a dynamic world. The Hanover distributes its products through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. Through its international member company, Chaucer, The Hanover also underwrites business at Lloyd's of London in several major insurance and reinsurance classes, including marine, property and energy. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

CONTACTS



Investors: Media:

Oksana Lukasheva Michael F. Buckley Emily P. Trevallion (508) 855-2063 (508) 855-3099 (508) 855-3263 olukasheva@hanover.com mibuckley@hanover.com etrevallion@hanover.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-insurance-group-announces-retirement-of-longtime-chairman-michael-p-angelini-300648767.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hanover.com

