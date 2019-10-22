The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Appoints Denise Lowsley Chief Human Resources Officer

Lowsley is an experienced leader with demonstrated success in designing and implementing programs to attract and retain talent, cultivate culture, and enhance employee engagement. With more than 20 years of experience in the property and casualty business, she joins The Hanover from The Navigators Group, the global specialty insurance and reinsurance company that was sold earlier this year, where she was senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

"We are excited to have Denise join our company," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "She brings a wealth of leadership and human resources experience in the property and casualty business, and a proven track record for driving innovation and leveraging data and technology to enhance the employee experience. Denise is a great addition to our leadership team and will act as a champion of our culture as we continue to leverage it as a competitive advantage in the marketplace."

Before joining Navigators, Lowsley was international vice president, compensation and benefits, at New York Life Insurance Company. She began her career at Liberty Mutual Insurance, rising to the role of global human resources manager. Lowsley received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Massachusetts.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

