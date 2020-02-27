The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Appoints Sarah Medina President of Professional Liability

Medina is an experienced insurance leader with more than 20 years in the industry. Since joining The Hanover in 2014, Medina and her team have expanded the company's professional lines portfolio, delivering double digit growth for its accountants professional liability and miscellaneous professionals liability books of business in the last three years, helping the company's partners capitalizing on the increasing opportunity in these markets.

In this new capacity, Medina will now also be responsible for The Hanover's lawyers professional liability and architects and engineers books of business. Additionally, Medina will be responsible for continuing to build on the company's strategy for small specialty business, including additional enhancements to its Insurago platform that was launched last year. She will report to Gregory W. Leffard, president of professional lines at The Hanover.

"We are excited to promote Sarah to lead our professional liability business, where she has been instrumental in helping drive innovation and expand our market presence," said Bryan J. Salvatore, president of Specialty at The Hanover. "This appointment is the latest in a series of investments and enhancements we have made to our Specialty business over the last year. The professional lines industry continues to grow and prosper and The Hanover is better positioned than ever to help our agents navigate this market and capitalize on these opportunities."

Prior to joining The Hanover, Medina was assistant vice president at The Hartford, managing various professional and management liability programs as well as business owners' specialty endorsed products. A graduate of Villanova University, she began her insurance career at Travelers.

