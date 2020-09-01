The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Elects Theodore H. Bunting, Jr. to Board of Directors

Bunting is a highly experienced senior executive with more than 35 years of finance, accounting and operations management experience. Most recently, he served as group president, utility operations, at Entergy Corporation, a publicly traded, integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail distribution in the Southern U.S., from 2012 until his retirement in 2017. Over the course of his many years with Entergy and its subsidiaries, Bunting held positions of increasing responsibility, serving as senior vice president and chief accounting officer at Entergy Corporation, as well as chief financial officer of several divisions and subsidiary companies.

"We are very excited to have Theo join our board," said P. Kevin Condron, chair of the board of directors at The Hanover. "He is an accomplished and highly regarded senior executive and leader with broad public company experience. We look forward to his active involvement and perspective as we advance our mission and deliver on our promises to our shareholders and other stakeholders."

Bunting received a bachelor's degree in economics and business from Hendrix College and subsequently earned his certified public accountant designation. He currently serves as a director for Unum Group and NiSource Inc. He also is board chair of the Foundation for the Mid South, established to increase social and economic opportunity and improve lives in the region.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

