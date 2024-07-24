The Hanover Publishes Second Sustainability Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

Jul 24, 2024

WORCESTER, Mass., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced the release of its second Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's progress and established commitment to responsible, environmentally sustainable and robust corporate governance practices.

"Over the course of more than 170 years, our company has earned a reputation as an organization that delivers on its promises to its many stakeholders," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer of The Hanover. "With that in mind, we are pleased to publish an update of our sustainability report, making note of the important progress we have made in our efforts to reduce our environmental impact, manage our catastrophe risks, invest in local communities, advance a safe and inclusive workplace, and drive responsible, ethical business practices. Our holistic approach is critical for our organization's resilience and long-term success. We look forward to continuing to build strong, positive momentum against our sustainability initiatives."

To access The Hanover's Sustainability Report, please visit hanover.com/corporate-responsibility.

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

