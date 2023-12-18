The Hanover Recognized By Newsweek as Most Responsible Company; Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) recently was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for the third consecutive year and by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for receiving a score of 100 on its Corporate Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year.

Newsweek's award recognized companies with a strong commitment to corporate citizenship through their environmental, social and corporate governance practices and performance. The recognition is based on quantitative data from key performance indicators from corporate social responsibility reports, sustainability reports and financial reports, among others. It also included an independent survey that asked U.S. citizens about their perceptions of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

The Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is a national benchmarking survey and report that measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The CEI evaluated companies based on their LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

"We are proud to be recognized as an organization that puts people first and governs its actions with trust and transparency," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. "Every day, we work to bring our unique company culture to life, fostering a diverse, inclusive and equitable organization that empowers our employees to be their authentic selves. With diverse perspectives at the table, we are well positioned to continue to deliver on our promises to serve our stakeholders."

For more information about Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies award, please click here. For more information about the 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei. 

To learn more about The Hanover's efforts, please visit the company's 2022 Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Report or Sustainability Report. A leading property and casualty insurance carrier, The Hanover has more than 4,600 employees in the U.S. and provides insurance protection for individuals, families, and businesses. To find out more about employment opportunities at The Hanover, please visit www.hanover.com/careers.

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

