The Hanover Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

WORCESTER, Mass., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced the release of its inaugural sustainability report, which focuses on its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") approach and strategy. The report highlights the company's long-term commitment to advance sustainability initiatives, inclusion, diversity and equity ("IDE") efforts and reporting, strong corporate governance, and socially and environmentally conscious business practices.

"Since 1852, The Hanover has consistently delivered on its promises to protect our customers, reflecting the dependability and reliability of our organization over the course of its long history," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "With the publication of this inaugural report, we're excited to provide a deeper look into the continued progress we have made in our sustainability journey and how our ESG strategy is aligned with driving increased value creation for our stakeholders. We believe that an integrated approach to sustainability, combined with good corporate citizenship and strong financial and operational performance, is fundamental to ensuring our organization's resiliency and long-term success. We look forward to providing periodic updates on our progress through this report as we build on this positive momentum in future years."

