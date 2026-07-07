THE HARBORVALE OPENS ITS DOORS ON LAKE CHAMPLAIN
News provided byThe Harborvale
Jul 07, 2026, 14:26 ET
Jul 07, 2026, 14:26 ET
The property brings a new vision of lakeside hospitality to Burlington, Vermont as part of Marriott Bonvoy's Autograph Collection
BURLINGTON, Vt., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harborvale, Autograph Collection officially opens today on the shores of Lake Champlain, debuting as Burlington, Vermont's premier 161-room lakeside retreat. Joining Marriott Bonvoy's exclusive Autograph Collection, the property seamlessly blends elevated hospitality and locally rooted experiences with striking waterfront views in the heart of the city.
"We are thrilled to officially open The Harborvale doors and welcome our first guests to build memories at our newly re-imagined property," said Hans van Wees, Managing Director of Westport Hospitality. "This opening marks an important new chapter for downtown Burlington. We set out to create a place that reflects the spirit of the lake, immersed in our natural surroundings, while offering something truly elevated in this destination, for both visitors and the local community."
Set against Burlington's waterfront culture on the shores of Lake Champlain, The Harborvale is designed as both a destination and gathering place. The hotel features warm residential-style interiors, expansive water-facing spaces, and year-round programming shaped by seasons and local community partners. Amenities and programming travelers can look forward to include:
With more than 3,000 square feet of event space across three venues featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace, the hotel accommodates meetings, celebrations, and gatherings of up to 125 guests.
Developed by Westport Hospitality and the team behind Hotel Vermont, The Harborvale, Autograph Collection is now welcoming guests. Visit Theharborvale.com for more information or reservations.
About Westport Hospitality
Since 1998, Burlington-based Westport Hospitality has developed and operated inspired Vermont properties, focusing on providing authentic, warm guest experiences. With a background in managing major brand-affiliated and independent hotels, the firm aims to balance superior guest service with a positive environment for associates. Dedicated to community engagement, the team is recognized for creating locally focused experiences. For more information, visit https://www.westporthospitality.com/.
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SOURCE The Harborvale
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