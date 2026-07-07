THE HARBORVALE OPENS ITS DOORS ON LAKE CHAMPLAIN

The property brings a new vision of lakeside hospitality to Burlington, Vermont as part of Marriott Bonvoy's Autograph Collection

BURLINGTON, Vt., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harborvale, Autograph Collection officially opens today on the shores of Lake Champlain, debuting as Burlington, Vermont's premier 161-room lakeside retreat. Joining Marriott Bonvoy's exclusive Autograph Collection, the property seamlessly blends elevated hospitality and locally rooted experiences with striking waterfront views in the heart of the city.

"We are thrilled to officially open The Harborvale doors and welcome our first guests to build memories at our newly re-imagined property," said Hans van Wees, Managing Director of Westport Hospitality. "This opening marks an important new chapter for downtown Burlington. We set out to create a place that reflects the spirit of the lake, immersed in our natural surroundings, while offering something truly elevated in this destination, for both visitors and the local community."

Set against Burlington's waterfront culture on the shores of Lake Champlain, The Harborvale is designed as both a destination and gathering place. The hotel features warm residential-style interiors, expansive water-facing spaces, and year-round programming shaped by seasons and local community partners. Amenities and programming travelers can look forward to include:

On-Site Dining Experience: Executive Chef Doug Paine heads up the property's restaurant. Its "timeless American" concept offers café service, breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner, and an evening bar seven days a week, with a menu that is simple yet intentional, rooted in classic technique and driven by seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.

Executive Chef Doug Paine heads up the property's restaurant. Its "timeless American" concept offers café service, breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner, and an evening bar seven days a week, with a menu that is simple yet intentional, rooted in classic technique and driven by seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. The Great Room: Featuring a lake-facing bar, this central gathering space connects locals and visitors through rituals inspired by lakeside living. Stop by for afternoon tea, fireside storytelling pop-ups, acoustic sets by local musicians, and daily sunset toasts featuring weather-inspired cocktails.

Featuring a lake-facing bar, this central gathering space connects locals and visitors through rituals inspired by lakeside living. Stop by for afternoon tea, fireside storytelling pop-ups, acoustic sets by local musicians, and daily sunset toasts featuring weather-inspired cocktails. Local Exploration & Wellness: Guests can make those steps count, exploring the nearby Burlington Greenway for scenic walks or runs or enjoy curated picnic baskets designed for waterfront outings.

Guests can make those steps count, exploring the nearby Burlington Greenway for scenic walks or runs or enjoy curated picnic baskets designed for waterfront outings. Activities & Amenities: The property also features an indoor pool, fitness center, and regular community programming, from daily sunset toasts to learn-to-sail packages.

The property also features an indoor pool, fitness center, and regular community programming, from daily sunset toasts to learn-to-sail packages. Guest Conveniences: The property will be dog-friendly and offer both valet and onsite self-parking.

The property will be dog-friendly and offer both valet and onsite self-parking. Robust Partnership Program: The Harborvale will collaborate with local institutions to deepen the guest lakeside experience through exclusive packages, programming, and installations, including the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, the Community Sailing Center, Lake Champlain Basin Program, and beyond.

With more than 3,000 square feet of event space across three venues featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace, the hotel accommodates meetings, celebrations, and gatherings of up to 125 guests.

Developed by Westport Hospitality and the team behind Hotel Vermont, The Harborvale, Autograph Collection is now welcoming guests. Visit Theharborvale.com for more information or reservations.

About Westport Hospitality

Since 1998, Burlington-based Westport Hospitality has developed and operated inspired Vermont properties, focusing on providing authentic, warm guest experiences. With a background in managing major brand-affiliated and independent hotels, the firm aims to balance superior guest service with a positive environment for associates. Dedicated to community engagement, the team is recognized for creating locally focused experiences. For more information, visit https://www.westporthospitality.com/.

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SOURCE The Harborvale