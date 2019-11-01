The Harris Law Firm (Denver): Tier 1 "Best Law Firm" in Family Law by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® 2020

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris Law Firm in Denver, Colorado was recently named a Tier 1 "Best Law Firm" in Family Law by U.S. Best News – Best Lawyers® for its 2020 listing.

The honor is granted to only a slim percentage of law firms across the country, sorted by practice area and region. Best Lawyers® uses a selection process that begins with checking a law firm's eligibility. If there is no attorney working at or for the firm who is currently recognized on a Best Lawyers® listing, then the law firm is disqualified.

Additional information is requested from eligible law firms for in-depth review. While case results and involvement in legislative advancements are considered for selection, much of the process is reliant on the testimonials from legal peers and past clients. Parties who work directly with law firms often have the clearest picture of how they operate and what drives them to success.

A "Best Law Firm" selection by U.S. Best News – Best Lawyers® is not the only professional recognitions The Harris Law Firm has received. The firm and some of its members have also been honored by Super Lawyers®, The Best Lawyers in America®, Avvo, and more.

Further information about U.S. Best News – Best Lawyers® can be found by visiting https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/. Interested parties can contact an attorney from The Harris Law Firm in Denver by visiting https://www.harrisfamilylaw.com/.

