The HC Companies' multi-million dollar investment to better serve the horticulture industry

One of the main advantages of this modern technology is the ability to better utilize recycled materials, resulting in greater efficiencies throughout the production process. Additionally, this latest generation of molding equipment will bring energy efficient, high-performance and space-saving solutions to The HC Companies' manufacturing facilities. "The first wave of new machines are already on the shop floor and they are truly impressive – operating at state-of-the-art levels of production output and efficiency," states Jim Bennett, President and CEO of The HC Companies.

In an evolving industry facing labor challenges, increased use of automation, higher operating costs and strict quality demands, The HC Companies recognized an opportunity to invest in a strategy focused on improving customer experience.

"A plan is only good if you take the time to properly plan for it. And we have," states Eric Gunderson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at The HC Companies. That plan includes an overall business strategy focused on better serving the customer through continuous improvement, machine modernization and investing in the core of the business.

Implementation at The HC Companies' North American manufacturing facilities is well under way, with new equipment and technologies currently being installed and on-track for completion by the fall of 2018 – just in time for the delivery of new orders for the spring of 2019. Full replacement or refurbishment of the remaining fleet will be addressed over the next several years.

"Our efforts are starting to provide positive returns for our customers, which is evident in our improved service levels, quality, order fulfillment and timely delivery," says Gunderson. "This is truly an exciting time to be a part of The HC Companies."

About The HC Companies, Inc.

The HC Companies manufactures horticulture containers for the greenhouse, nursery and retail markets under the brand names Dillen®, ITML®, ProCal®, Listo™, Akro-Mils Lawn & Garden® and Planters' Pride®. Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, The HC Companies has locations throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please call 800-225-7712 or visit our website. For continued progress on The HC Companies journey, follow them on LinkedIn.

Contact: Craig Ruvere, Marketing Communications Manager

cruvere@hc-companies.com | 330-805-6384

