The Health Alliance Continues to Disrupt Healthcare with Rapid Expansion into Indiana and West Virginia

The Health Alliance

Dec 20, 2024, 09:22 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Alliance, a leading national value-based care company continues to reshape healthcare delivery with its rapid expansion. The organization has recently opened new medical centers in Indiana and West Virginia, furthering its mission to provide accessible, cost-effective, and outcome-driven healthcare solutions.

These additional centers will serve The Health Alliance's growing patient population by offering advanced primary care services. Managed by on-site clinicians and supported by in-house medical teams, these facilities deliver a comprehensive suite of services, including:

  • Pharmacy
  • Lab and Pathology
  • Behavioral Health
  • Care Navigation

By consolidating these services within its ecosystem, The Health Alliance eliminates unnecessary costs, improves access to care, and drives better health outcomes for patients.

Large employers are increasingly turning away from conventional health insurance plans and opting for The Health Alliance's innovative care model. With clinicians and pharmacists embedded directly on-site, these teams proactively treat employees' health needs, coordinate specialty care, and streamline referrals. The results are dramatic reductions in medical costs and significantly increased patient satisfaction.

The Health Alliance is a national leader in value-based care with over 553 locations across the United States. The organization owns and operates its own pharmacies, laboratories, pathology groups, on-site medical clinics, advanced primary care facilities, plasma sites, and research centers. By coordinating care between large employer groups and dedicated on-site medical teams, The Health Alliance improves access, reduces healthcare costs, and enhances the patient experience.

