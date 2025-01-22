The Health Alliance Launches New Bird Flu Assay for Human Diagnostics.

Safety precautions ramp up as cases continue to surface.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Alliance, a leader in innovative and value based healthcare is excited to announce the successful laboratory validation of a Bird Flu (Avian Influenza) Assay for human diagnostics in one of its national laboratories. This critical development marks a significant milestone in the detection and management of Bird Flu (Avian Influenza) in humans, enhancing public health preparedness and response capabilities.

Key Highlights of the Test:

Advanced Diagnostic Tool: The Health Alliance Bird Flu Assay is a state-of-the-art diagnostic tool that uses polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology to detect the presence of avian influenza virus in human samples with high precision and speed.

Rigorous Validation Process: As a College of American Pathologist (CAP) accredited laboratory, The Health Alliance conducted an extensive validation process to ensure the assay meets the highest standards of accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability.

Enhanced Public Health Response: Early detection of Bird Flu (Avian Influenza) in humans is crucial for effective management and containment of potential outbreaks. The validated PCR assay provides healthcare professionals with a powerful tool to identify infections quickly, enabling prompt treatment and intervention.

Commitment to Innovation and Excellence: The validation of this assay underscores a dedication to advancing diagnostic science and improving patient care through cutting-edge technology and rigorous quality standards.

"The successful validation of The Health Alliance Bird Flu Assay for human diagnostics is a testament to the incredible team we have. Our Scientific Leadership Team continues to be on the cutting edge of laboratory science" said Steve Hoover, VP of Laboratory operations of The Health Alliance. "This advanced diagnostic tool represents a significant advancement in our ability to detect and respond to Bird Flu infections in humans, ultimately protecting public health and saving lives."

This achievement is a result of the collaboration between with ThermoFisher Scientific, combining expertise in clinical diagnostics and cutting-edge technology. The validated Bird Flu Assay is now available for use in clinical settings, providing a vital resource for healthcare providers in the fight against avian influenza.

The United States is currently grappling with a significant outbreak of avian influenza A (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, which has led to substantial impacts on both public health and the economy.

First Severe Human Case in the U.S.

On December 18, 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first severe human case of H5N1 in the United States. The patient, an older adult from Louisiana, was exposed to sick and dead birds in backyard flocks and is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Despite this development, the CDC maintains that the immediate public health risk remains low, with no evidence of person-to-person transmission.

Economic Impact: Record-High Egg Prices

The outbreak has severely affected the poultry industry, leading to a significant reduction in the supply of laying hens. This shortage has driven wholesale egg prices to unprecedented levels, with large eggs costing $5.57 per dozen in the Midwest and $8.85 in California. Consumers are facing increased costs, with the average retail price of eggs reaching over $3.60 per dozen in November. The situation is exacerbated by the holiday season's demand and ongoing inflationary pressures.

State of Emergency in California

In response to the escalating situation, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on December 18, 2024. This declaration aims to provide government agencies with the necessary resources and flexibility to respond effectively to the outbreak, which has impacted dairy herds and led to illnesses among people in the state. The state of emergency facilitates increased monitoring and coordinated efforts to contain the virus and keep the public informed.

Broader Implications and Concerns

The H5N1 virus has demonstrated the ability to infect a broader range of species, including mammals such as dairy cows and seals, raising concerns about its potential to adapt further. While human infections remain rare and primarily linked to direct contact with infected animals, the recent severe case underscores the need for vigilance. Health experts emphasize the importance of preventive measures, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) when handling birds, thorough handwashing, and avoiding the consumption of raw or undercooked animal products.

The current bird flu outbreak presents multifaceted challenges, affecting public health, the economy, and animal populations. While the immediate risk to the general public is considered low, ongoing monitoring, preventive measures, and coordinated responses are essential to mitigate the impact and prevent further spread of the virus outbreak.

SOURCE The Health Alliance