The Health Care Business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Bolsters Marketing Leadership to Support Growth Strategy

Garlitz joins the Health Care business from the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Business Services division where he led the integrated marketing team for its U.S. markets. "We are extremely pleased to have Todd join our team," said Schoeller. "He is a seasoned healthcare marketing executive that brings an ideal blend of marketing skills and industry knowledge to our organization. I look forward to his leadership as he executes our marketing strategy to drive revenue and profit growth through solution marketing, campaign management, lead generation and brand enhancement initiatives."

Garlitz brings more than 23 years of experience in the technology and healthcare industries, marketing to organizations across pharmacy, life sciences, provider and payer markets. Prior to joining LexisNexis Risk Solutions, he held marketing leadership roles at RelayHealth, a division of McKesson. Previous to that, Garlitz led strategy and marketing initiatives in the clinical decision support business of Thomson Reuters Healthcare (now IBM Watson Health) and delivered strategic consulting services with 3M Company and Ernst & Young Global Consulting. He received his Master of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University and his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

"The depth and breadth of the analytics offerings from LexisNexis Risk Solutions is unmatched in the healthcare industry," said Garlitz. "I look forward to working with our outstanding team to continue communicating the value we provide to our customers that helps them deliver better, more affordable care."





About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, health care and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

