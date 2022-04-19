The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360) Announces First 100 Speakers for Its Conference, May 22-25

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Innovation Company announced the first 100 speakers for its upcoming event, thINc360, May 22-25, 2022, at the Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel.

Offering more than 150+ sessions covering critical themes and pressing healthcare issues, thINc360 convenes leaders and decision makers from across the healthcare ecosystem – health plan, provider, employer, life sciences, policy, and think tank organizations.

"We are honored and proud to have an esteemed speaking faculty representing different healthcare sectors this year at thINc360. Our speakers include the industry's leaders, innovators, visionaries, and experts who are convening under one roof to discuss progress, opportunities, and the path forward for healthcare transformation. The experiences, insights, and recommendations they will share with our attendees will be invaluable," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, VP, Content & Strategy, thINc360.

Speakers include:

Scott Gottlieb , MD, 23rd Commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration ; New York Times Bestselling Author Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic





, MD, 23rd Commissioner, ; Bestselling Author Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, PhD, Assistant Secretary, Mental Health and Substance Use, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ; Administrator, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration





; Administrator, Chris Smith Ritter , Acting Deputy Director and, Director, Patient Care Models Group (PCMG), CMS Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI)





, Acting Deputy Director and, Director, Patient Care Models Group (PCMG), LaShawn McIver , MD, MPH, Director, CMS Office of Minority Health





, MD, MPH, Director, David Carmouche , MD, SVP, Omnichannel Care Offerings, Walmart Health





, MD, SVP, Omnichannel Care Offerings, Anita L.A. Jenkins , CEO, Howard University Hospital





, CEO, Wesley Burks , MD, CEO, UNC Health; Dean, UNC School of Medicine





, MD, CEO, UNC Health; Dean, Ginger Miller , Director, Health and Benefits, Utz Quality Foods





, Director, Health and Benefits, Rebecca Stametz , VP, Digital Transformation, Steele Institute for Health Innovation, Geisinger





, VP, Digital Transformation, Steele Institute for Health Innovation, Alexander Billioux , MD, VP, Social Determinants of Health, United Healthcare





, MD, VP, Social Determinants of Health, Karen Dale, RN , Market President, AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia; Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies





, Market President, AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia; Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies Howard Haft , MD, Senior Medical Advisor, Maryland Department of Health





, MD, Senior Medical Advisor, Cecil Connolly , President & CEO, Alliance of Community Health Plans (ACHP)





, President & CEO, Michael Alkire , President & CEO, Premier Inc.





, President & CEO, Debbie Welle-Powell , Chief Population Health Officer, Essentia Health





, Chief Population Health Officer, Mary Grealy , President & CEO, Healthcare Leadership Council





, President & CEO, Nancy Gin , EVP, Quality and Chief Quality Officer, The Permanente Federation ; Medical Director, Quality and Clinical Analysis, Southern California Permanente Medical Group





, EVP, Quality and Chief Quality Officer, ; Medical Director, Quality and Clinical Analysis, M. Indira Paharia , Psy.D., COO, Behavioral Health, Centene Corporation





, Psy.D., COO, Behavioral Health, Martin Rosenzweig , MD, Chief Medical Officer, Optum Behavioral Health





, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Stephen Downey , Chief Supply Chain & Patient Support Services Officer, Cleveland Clinic





, Chief Supply Chain & Patient Support Services Officer, Leah Binder , President & CEO, The Leapfrog Group





, President & CEO, Scott Berkowitz , MD, Chief Population Health Officer & VP, Population Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM)





, MD, Chief Population Health Officer & VP, Population Health, Andrew Renda , MD, VP, Bold Goal & Population Health Strategy, Humana





, MD, VP, Bold Goal & Population Health Strategy, Bernadette Melnyk , PhD, APRN-CNP, VP, Health Promotion, University Chief Wellness Officer, Professor and Dean, College of Nursing, The Ohio State University





, PhD, APRN-CNP, VP, Health Promotion, University Chief Wellness Officer, Professor and of Nursing, Anne Bailey , Director, Clinical Tech Innovation, U.S. Dept. of Veteran Affairs





, Director, Clinical Tech Innovation, Lee Lewis , Chief Strategy Officer & General Manager, Medical Solutions, Health Transformation Alliance





, Chief Strategy Officer & General Manager, Medical Solutions, Michael Thompson , President & CEO, National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions





, President & CEO, Pamela Greenberg , President & CEO, Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness (ABHW)

A complete list of thINc360 speakers can be found here: https://bit.ly/379RJ9v. Healthcare, HR/Benefits executives can apply for complimentary VIP passes to attend. Visit https://bit.ly/3rpmU7o to learn more.

About The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360)

The Healthcare Innovation Congress, organized by The Healthcare Innovation Company, gathers cross-sector healthcare leaders for the year's most prominent industry event. Focused on delivering impactful content and creating meaningful connections, thINc360 offers a unique forum that inspires innovation to move healthcare forward. thINC360 will take place on May 22-25, 2022, at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, MD.

Press Contact:

Sean Edwards

Director of Marketing

The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc)

781-939-2618

[email protected]

