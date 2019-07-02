The Heat Is On: Smartfood® Popcorn Introduces New Flamin' Hot® White Cheddar Flavor

PLANO, Texas, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of Frito-Lay's Flamin' Hot® flavor offering will be fired up over the latest product to hit store shelves this month – new Smartfood® Flamin' Hot® White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn. The all-new flavor of America's favorite ready-to-eat* popcorn is already poppin' at Wal-Mart and Sam's Club before launching at retailers nationwide on July 8th.

The air-popped popcorn tossed in flavors of white cheddar cheese and plenty of Flamin' Hot® heat is the popcorn flavor you didn't even know you were waiting for, with 15g of whole grains per serving. With a light and airy crunch to each bite, every kernel is packed with the perfect combination of flavor and heat.

"We don't want people to get hot and bothered in their hunt for Smartfood® Flamin' Hot® White Cheddar, so following the June sneak peek at Wal-Mart it will be available nationwide," said Tracey Williams, senior marketing director, Frito-Lay North America. "We are delighted to provide an all-new, delicious snack to our customers looking for new ways to bring the heat."

Smartfood® Flamin' Hot® White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn is free of artificial flavors and contains no added MSG – fitting right in with Smartfood's long-standing commitment to using only high-quality, carefully selected and premium ingredients.

While supplies last, Smartfood® Flamin' Hot® White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn will be available through the summer at retailers searchable via the Store Locator at Smartfood.com. The new popcorn flavor is available in multiple sizes for all your snacking needs, whether on-the-go or entertaining at home. Suggested retail price ranges from $1.89 - $3.99.

Fans of the brand would also be smart to follow Smartfood on their social channels for new product news and other exciting announcements to come later this summer. For more information, visit www.instagram.com/SmartfoodPopcorn.

