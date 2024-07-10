The Heico Companies Construction Solutions Group (CSG) goes live on Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP and SIS Construct 365 Solution Suite

DULUTH, Ga., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS LLC, a leading implementer of ERP and CRM solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for construction and other project and service-based companies, is pleased to announce:

Heico CSG is live on Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM platform, as well as the full suite of SIS Construct 365 solutions including Project Cost Management, Advance Labor, Field Operations as well as Project Management and Advanced Field Services, built for Dynamics 365. The SIS cloud-based solution will help Heico CSG continue its growth and focus on the company's efficiency and bottom-line performance.

"We are very proud of the entire SIS team who worked diligently to make this major go- live a resounding success. This not only reconfirms SIS Construct 365 as a complete, fully scalable end-to-end solution for large construction enterprises, but also solidifies SIS as a trusted ERP and CRM implementation partner. Heico CSG is one of the largest users of the SIS Construct 365 suite of products, including Advance Labor. All of us at SIS appreciate the vote of confidence that Heico CSG placed with us. We are looking forward to a continued partnership with Heico CSG."

Mark Kershteyn, SIS Partner

About Heico CSG:

CSG is a group of heavy construction companies focusing on Commercial and Industrial construction projects in North America. CSG consists of 8 companies focused on concrete, fabricated steel, construction equipment and electrical contracting. CSG employs over 2500 team members in North America and is a subsidiary of Heico. Heico is a family-owned enterprise that has employed over 9,000 people and operated over 70 companies on 5 continents.

About SIS:

SIS is headquartered in the USA with an additional presence in Canada, UK, India, Poland, and Ukraine, and has delivered ERP and CRM solutions to construction and other project and service-based companies for over 28 years. All SIS solutions run on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we offer, implement, and support end-to-end digital transformation solutions. Our services include ERP implementation, rescue, assessment, and business intelligence. www.sisn.com/

About SIS Construct 365:

SIS Construct 365 is a full suite of solutions built on and powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365, designed for project and service-driven industries to better manage the complexities of Project Accounting and Project Management. www.sisn.com/construct365

