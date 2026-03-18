The Henry Ford Opens New Exhibition Handmade: The Crafting of America March 21, 2026 - January 18, 2027

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The Henry Ford

Mar 18, 2026, 08:50 ET

Exhibition in Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is part of America's 250 Commemoration  

DEARBORN, Mich., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new exhibition celebrating the ingenuity, creativity and cultural significance of handmade objects will soon open in the Collections Gallery in Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. Handmade: The Crafting of America, features over 100 artifacts representing a wide array of folk art, textile work, ceramics, and pottery. The exhibit runs from March 21st until January 18, 2027.

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The ceramic is a Saturday Evening Girls centerpiece decorated by Sara Galner in 1914. It is an example of American art pottery from the Arts and Crafts movement. The decoration features stylized yellow iris flowers against a green and blue background typical of wares produced by the Saturday Evening Girls and Paul Revere Pottery.
The ceramic is a Saturday Evening Girls centerpiece decorated by Sara Galner in 1914. It is an example of American art pottery from the Arts and Crafts movement. The decoration features stylized yellow iris flowers against a green and blue background typical of wares produced by the Saturday Evening Girls and Paul Revere Pottery.

From practical beginnings to bold modern expressions, Handmade: The Crafting of America traces the evolution of American craft and the enduring role of skilled makers in shaping everyday life. Featuring a wide range of artifacts solely from The Henry Ford's collections, the exhibition explores how handmade objects reflect stories of resilience, resourcefulness and entrepreneurship across generations.

Visitors will discover how Americans have long relied on craftsmanship to solve problems, express creativity and build community—from functional objects created out of necessity to contemporary works that push artistic boundaries. Through these objects, the exhibition reveals why people create, who they create for, and how craft traditions continue to evolve.

The exhibition is part of The Henry Ford's broader programming commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary. Throughout 2026, the institution will present new exhibitions, programs and experiences that explore the ideas, innovations and movements that have shaped the American story.

About The Henry Ford

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford is a force for inspiring every individual to innovate, create and invent.

SOURCE The Henry Ford

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