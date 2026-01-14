The Henry Ford Welcomes Author Dr. Jeanne Theoharis as part of MLK Day Weekend Commemoration January 18, 2026

The Henry Ford

Jan 14, 2026, 14:00 ET

Event is Free is to the Public 

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Henry Ford will welcome guest speaker Dr. Jeanne Theoharis to present Reclaiming the Northern Black Freedom Struggle on Sunday, January 18, at the Anderson Theater at 2:00 p.m. The event is free to the public, but guests must register at THF.org to attend.

King of the North, written by Jeanne Theoharis

Dr. Theoharis, a New York Times best-selling author, will explore her newly published book King of the North: Martin Luther King Jr.'s Life of Struggle Outside the South in conversation with Amber N. Mitchell, Curator of Black History at The Henry Ford. The conversation will present a radical reframing of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., illuminating his activism beyond the American South. The event aligns with The Henry Ford's annual commemoration of Dr. King's legacy and its ongoing dedication to sharing America's stories of courage, equality and resilience.

Following the conversation, guests can participate in a brief Q&A and book signing reception with the opportunity to purchase a copy of King of the North.

The Henry Ford will also offer free admission to celebrate Martin Luther King Day from Saturday, January 17, to Monday, January 19.

This event is free to the public, but registration is required. To learn more about this special event and to RSVP, visit the link here to find more details. For more information, visit thf.org.

About The Henry Ford

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center, The Giant Screen Experience, and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford is a force for inspiring every individual to innovate, create and invent.

SOURCE The Henry Ford

The Henry Ford Commemorates America's 250th Anniversary

The Henry Ford Commemorates The 70th Anniversary of Rosa Parks' Arrest on December 1 with Free Admission to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

