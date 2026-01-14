The Henry Ford Welcomes Author Dr. Jeanne Theoharis as part of MLK Day Weekend Commemoration January 18, 2026

Event is Free is to the Public

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Henry Ford will welcome guest speaker Dr. Jeanne Theoharis to present Reclaiming the Northern Black Freedom Struggle on Sunday, January 18, at the Anderson Theater at 2:00 p.m. The event is free to the public, but guests must register at THF.org to attend.

King of the North, written by Jeanne Theoharis

Dr. Theoharis, a New York Times best-selling author, will explore her newly published book King of the North: Martin Luther King Jr.'s Life of Struggle Outside the South in conversation with Amber N. Mitchell, Curator of Black History at The Henry Ford. The conversation will present a radical reframing of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., illuminating his activism beyond the American South. The event aligns with The Henry Ford's annual commemoration of Dr. King's legacy and its ongoing dedication to sharing America's stories of courage, equality and resilience.

Following the conversation, guests can participate in a brief Q&A and book signing reception with the opportunity to purchase a copy of King of the North.

The Henry Ford will also offer free admission to celebrate Martin Luther King Day from Saturday, January 17, to Monday, January 19.

This event is free to the public, but registration is required. To learn more about this special event and to RSVP, visit the link here to find more details. For more information, visit thf.org.

