The Hershey Company Recognized as One of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital

"We are proud to be recognized for our long-standing values of integrity and making a difference in our environment, workplace and communities," said Michele Buck, Chief Executive Officer at The Hershey Company. "Our deep-rooted purpose of making more moments of goodness influences how we work each and every day."

This ranking looks at the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. and is based on a comprehensive survey conducted on public attitudes toward corporate behavior. The top 100 companies are celebrated for setting the standard in just behavior and serve as examples for the business community.

The Hershey Company achieved a milestone in its sustainability strategy in 2020, reaching a goal set back in 2012 to source 100 percent certified and sustainability cocoa by 2020. For more on Hershey's sustainability efforts, read the company's 2019 Sustainability Report here.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's®, Reese's®, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher®, Ice Breakers®, SkinnyPop®, and Pirate's Booty®.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

