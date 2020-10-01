The Hershey Halloween Squad is Here to Keep the Halloween Spirit Going in 2020

Justine Santaniello , food and lifestyle expert

From Hershey-inspired recipes and haunted backyard candy hunts, to tips and tricks for keeping a friendly, yet Halloween spirit alive, the Hershey Halloween Squad is the dream team when it comes to Halloween this year! Hershey is kicking off the Halloween fun and magic earlier than ever this October in new, exciting ways.

This team will be sharing a variety of Halloween tips from new baking recipes, dispersing candy via a 6- foot slide, decorating tricks to celebrating how you feel best.

"Hershey is known for bringing you the most iconic brands to help you celebrate Halloween, and this year we are excited to add more experts to the team!" said Eric Bowers, the Head of Halloween at The Hershey Company. "No matter how you plan to enjoy the season, Hershey is here to help you celebrate."

"Joining the Hershey Halloween Squad was a perfect fit for me because Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year – costumes, decorations, and lots and lots of Hershey's candy!" said Justine Santaniello, food and lifestyle expert. "Need something that is entertaining to do and yummy…wait until I share my Halloween Bark recipe. I can't wait to share all the exciting ways we are celebrating."

Throughout the month, tips from the Hershey Halloween Squad will be shared on Hershey's Happiness.

In July, Hershey started to bring the Halloween fun with one of the earliest seasonal product announcements yet. The company announced four, new fang-tastic treats to help fans get into the Halloween spirit. The new treats currently available include: Reese's Franken-Cups, Kit Kat® Witch's Brew bars, Hershey's Kisses Vampire chocolates and Hershey's Cookies 'N' Crème Fangs.

Hershey is proud to support the Halloween and Costume Association in the Halloween Safety Guidelines for the 2020 Season, including a color-coded, COVID risk-level map, provided by the Harvard Global Health Institute, in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) social distancing guidelines. Visit Halloween2020.org to learn more.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's®, Reese's®, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher®, Ice Breakers®, SkinnyPop®, and Pirate's Booty®.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com



