The Hexagonal Boron Nitride market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2022 to 2027|Abundance of boron minerals to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hexagonal boron nitride market is expected to grow by USD 345.2 million during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2022 to 2027. The commercialization of boron nitride nanotubes is a major trend in the market. Boron nitride nanotubes are cylindrical in shape, like carbon nanotubes. Optical and infrared transparency, electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, flexibility, high tensile strength, and electrical insulation are some of the key characteristics that nanotubes offer. These nanotubes find their application in several industries such as pharmaceutical, medical, defense, aerospace, energy, and automotive industries due to which they are considered as a potential alternative to carbon nanotubes. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hexagonal boron nitride market report covers the following areas:

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The hexagonal Boron Nitride Market is segmented as below:

Application

Coatings And Mold Release Agents



Electrical Insulation



Lubricants



Refractory



Others

End-user

Automotive



Electronics



Aerospace



Metallurgy



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The coatings and mold release agents segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Metals, graphite, ceramics, and organic materials are some of the key materials included in hexagonal boron nitride coatings. The ability to withstand high temperatures up to 2750 degrees F is one of the key features of hexagonal boron nitride coatings. In addition, hexagonal boron nitride coatings include other properties such as abrasion resistance and durability on many surfaces, including aluminum, steel, zinc, metal, magnesium, and alloys.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The abundance of boron minerals is a key factor driving market growth. Boric acid and boron trioxide are one of the most important raw materials for producing hexagonal boron nitride, which is obtained from about 200 naturally occurring boron minerals. Furthermore, the various factors such as hardness, thermal conductivity, high-temperature resistance, chemical inertness, stability, and non-toxicity of boron determine the market. Turkey, the US, China, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, and Peru are major boron producers. In addition, turkey is a major boron producer on the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of hexagonal boron nitride is one of the key challenges restricting market growth. The other materials such as graphite, molybdenum disulfide, and tungsten disulfide are less expensive compared to hexagonal boron nitride. Furthermore, prices for standard-grade hexagonal boron nitrides used for industrial purposes range from USD 55 to USD 130/kg, and prices for premium-grade (high purity) hexagonal boron nitrides for specific applications, such as cosmetics, are in the range of USD 350 to USD 800/kg. Therefore, the high cost is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., American Elements, BORTEK Boron Technologies and Mechatronic Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Denka Co. Ltd., Henze Boron Nitride Products AG, Hoganas AB, JFE Holdings Inc., Kennametal Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Liaoning PengDa Technology Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., PJSC Zaporozhsky Abrasivny Combinat, Resonac Holdings Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Supervac Industries LLP, UK Abrasives Inc., Yingkou Liaobin Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Zibo Xinfukang Specialty Materials Co. Ltd., and ZYP Coatings Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Company Offering

3M Co - The company offers hexagonal boron nitride products such as cooling filler platelets.

- The company offers hexagonal boron nitride products such as cooling filler platelets. American Elements - The company offers hexagonal boron nitride for thermal conductive additive, electric resistance, and engine oil additive.

The company offers hexagonal boron nitride for thermal conductive additive, electric resistance, and engine oil additive. Denka Co. Ltd - The company offers hexagonal boron nitride for additives, metal, and glass molding dies.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist hexagonal boron nitride market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hexagonal boron nitride market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hexagonal boron nitride market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hexagonal boron nitride market companies.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The magnesite market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,857.29 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (magnesite ore, dead burned magnesia, and fused magnesia), application (refractory, fillers and binders, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for refractories from the steel industry is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market is estimated to grow by USD 7.17 billion between 2022 and 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.97%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (construction, furniture and interiors, electronics and appliances, automotive, and others), Product (rigid foam, case, flexible foam, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for MDI from emerging economies is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 345.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, South Korea, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., American Elements, BORTEK Boron Technologies and Mechatronic Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Denka Co. Ltd., Henze Boron Nitride Products AG, Hoganas AB, JFE Holdings Inc., Kennametal Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Liaoning PengDa Technology Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., PJSC Zaporozhsky Abrasivny Combinat, Resonac Holdings Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Supervac Industries LLP, UK Abrasives Inc., Yingkou Liaobin Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Zibo Xinfukang Specialty Materials Co. Ltd., and ZYP Coatings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hexagonal boron nitride market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global hexagonal boron nitride market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Coatings and mold release agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Coatings and mold release agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Coatings and mold release agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Coatings and mold release agents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Coatings and mold release agents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Electrical insulation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Electrical insulation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Electrical insulation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Electrical insulation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Electrical insulation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Refractory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Refractory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Refractory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Refractory - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Refractory - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Metallurgy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Metallurgy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Metallurgy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Metallurgy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Metallurgy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 82: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 83: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 85: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 123: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 125: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 126: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 127: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 128: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company landscape

landscape Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 133: Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 134: Matrix on company position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 135: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 136: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 137: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 138: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 139: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 American Elements

Exhibit 140: American Elements - Overview



Exhibit 141: American Elements - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: American Elements - Key offerings

12.5 BORTEK Boron Technologies and Mechatronic Inc.

Exhibit 143: BORTEK Boron Technologies and Mechatronic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: BORTEK Boron Technologies and Mechatronic Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: BORTEK Boron Technologies and Mechatronic Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Exhibit 146: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Overview



Exhibit 147: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Key news



Exhibit 149: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Segment focus

12.7 Denka Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Denka Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Denka Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Denka Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Denka Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Denka Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Henze Boron Nitride Products AG

Exhibit 156: Henze Boron Nitride Products AG - Overview



Exhibit 157: Henze Boron Nitride Products AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Henze Boron Nitride Products AG - Key offerings

12.9 Hoganas AB

Exhibit 159: Hoganas AB - Overview



Exhibit 160: Hoganas AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Hoganas AB - Key offerings

12.10 JFE Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 162: JFE Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: JFE Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: JFE Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Kennametal Inc.

Exhibit 166: Kennametal Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Kennametal Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Kennametal Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Kennametal Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 KYOCERA Corp.

Exhibit 170: KYOCERA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: KYOCERA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: KYOCERA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 173: KYOCERA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: KYOCERA Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Liaoning PengDa technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 175: Liaoning PengDa technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Liaoning PengDa technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Liaoning PengDa technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Exhibit 178: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 PJSC Zaporozhsky Abrasivny Combinat

Exhibit 181: PJSC Zaporozhsky Abrasivny Combinat - Overview



Exhibit 182: PJSC Zaporozhsky Abrasivny Combinat - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: PJSC Zaporozhsky Abrasivny Combinat - Key offerings

12.16 Resonac Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 184: Resonac Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 185: Resonac Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Resonac Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 187: Resonac Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 188: Resonac Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 189: Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 190: Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 191: Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 192: Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 193: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 194: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 195: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 196: Research methodology



Exhibit 197: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 198: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 199: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio