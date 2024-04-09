The Hiatus Clearwater Beach: Elevating Beachside Hospitality to New Heights

"Clearwater Beach is well known as an award-winning, must-visit destination," explains Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. "At the Hiatus Clearwater Beach, our goal is to bring guests and locals together in a vibrant space where they can enjoy breathtaking views, savor delicious South Florida cuisine, and embrace a relaxing moment at the heart of the beach."

3H Group Founder and CEO Hiren Desai says that the origin of the hotel's unique name came from his desire to take some time to relax after a few major changes in the business. "In January 2022, when LBA took over management of the 3H portfolio of hotels, I thought I would take a little break," explained Hiren. "I told my family and colleagues I was going to take a little hiatus, and they had different ideas in store for me. My brother, Nick Desai – also a co-owner of 3H Group – said, 'You can take a hiatus, but take it in Clearwater Beach!'"

The Hiatus's interior design concept, created by NYC-based firm Celano Design Studio Co., encapsulates a modern coastal bungalow vibe. From the inviting lobby to the chic restaurant and the serene rooftop pool, each area showcases furnishings and intricate details that breathe an air of elegance into the beachfront property.

Every facet of the hotel has been curated to leave a lasting visual impression. The coastal-chic guest rooms and suites are uniquely designed, many with balconies overlooking Clearwater Beach. The seventh-floor rooftop restaurant and reception area offer unobstructed views of the Gulf and beach, delivering an authentic and awe-inspiring Clearwater experience.

The hotel exterior is equally remarkable and stands out as a striking Clearwater landmark. Featuring a 10-story hand-painted mural by local artist Derek Donnelly of Saint Paint Arts, the impressive mural celebrates Mother Nature and pays homage to Kali, the powerful Hindu goddess. Not only does the mural enhance the hotel's exterior, but it also serves as an impactful piece of public art for all visitors of Clearwater Beach to enjoy.

Amenities at The Hiatus include valet parking, a rooftop pool, two dining and three bar outlets, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and breathtaking views of Clearwater Beach.

Reservations for The Hiatus Clearwater Beach can be made online at www.curiocollection.com/thehiatusclearwaterbeach or by calling the hotel directly at 727-441-1110.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About 3H Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, 3H Group, Inc. is a dynamic and innovative hospitality development company committed to delivering exceptional experiences for clients and business partners. Since its inception in 2000, 3H has steadily grown to become a respected name in the industry, with a diverse portfolio of hotels, storage facilities, residential properties, and retail endeavors. 3H's mission is driven by their core values of honesty, hard work, and hospitality, which enables them to build and enrich communities. With unparalleled dedication to operational standards, leadership, and management, 3H partners with brands like Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and StayAPT. For more information, visit www.3h.group.

