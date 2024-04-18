Courtyard Johnson City, Tennessee Unveils Stunning Renovation

Keynote speakers for the event included Johnson City Mayor Dr. Todd Fowler, and Vice President of Operations for LBA Hospitality, Scott Reid. The hotel's deep-rooted connections to the community were highlighted by support from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and underscored by General Manager Steven Bales' active role on the Board of Directors with Visit Johnson City.

Guests were treated to an array of refreshments, exclusive tours showcasing the hotel renovations, and a champagne toast commemorating this new chapter for the hotel.

"This renovation showcases LBA's commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences, adapting to the dynamic preferences of our guests, and bolstering the local economy," stated Farrah Adams, Chief Operating Officer of LBA Hospitality. "The significant investment by Flynn Properties, Inc. in revitalizing the hotel is more than an upgrade—it's a catalyst for fostering community connections and supporting growth in Johnson City."

First opened in 2009, Courtyard Johnson City is owned by Flynn Properties and managed by LBA Hospitality. The rejuvenated three-story hotel features 90 guest rooms and suites with amenities including a Bistro and bar, sparkling outdoor pool, and cozy fire pit. Following the extensive refresh, the hotel boasts a modern, inviting atmosphere, where each space has been thoughtfully enhanced to provide guests with comfort and convenience.

For further information about Courtyard by Marriott Johnson City or to book a stay, please visit www.marriott.com/trijc or contact the hotel at 423-262-0275.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About Flynn Properties, Inc.

Flynn Properties Inc. has substantial experience in commercial and hospitality real estate investment. Founded in 1994 and based in San Francisco, CA, Flynn Properties has owned in excess of 3 million square feet of tech-oriented office buildings on the West Coast. In addition to 114 premium-branded select service and extended stay hotels, Flynn Properties' hospitality investments also include the luxury resorts Esperanza and the Chileno Bay Resort, both located in Los Cabos, Mexico, the Carneros Resort and Solage, both located in the Napa Valley, the Hotel Madeline in Telluride, and the Huntington Hotel in San Francisco. Its affiliate, Flynn Group, is the largest franchise operator in the world, owning and operating more than 2,600 restaurants and fitness clubs in 44 states and Australia, generating $4.6 billion in sales and employing more than 75,000 people.

