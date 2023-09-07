The hidden cost of inflation: businesses forced to sacrifice sustainability and labor standards

News provided by

Ivalua

07 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

77% of global businesses to relocate supply chain operations within their own borders to deal with uncertainty

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Ivalua, a global leader in Cloud Spend Management solutions, has revealed 90% of businesses' supply chains have been disrupted by inflation in the past 12 months. As a result of higher inflation and rising costs, organizations have been hampered in their efforts to improve supply chain sustainability (64%) and labor standards (63%).

This comes despite mounting regulatory transparency and reporting pressures and a rise in modern slavery cases. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), 49.6 million people were living in modern slavery in 2021, of which 27.6 million were in forced labor and 17.3 million were in the private sector.

The Ivalua-commissioned study, conducted by Sapio Research, also found that:

  • Cost trumps sustainability – More than half of organizations (57%) have been working with cheaper rather than greener suppliers due to rising costs.
  • Firms onshoring to reduce uncertainty – More than a third (35%) of organizations have shifted towards more local operations in their supply chain in the last 12 months to deal with uncertainty, with a further 42% planning to do so.
  • The return of the cost-cuts – Organizations have responded to high inflation by increasing their focus on cost-cutting (50%), operational efficiency (40%), and increasing the weighting of cost in supplier selection (26%).

"Inflation has taken its toll on ESG progress. As businesses cut costs to weather the storm of inflation, environmental and modern slavery protections have fallen by the wayside. This will leave organizations at risk of missing net zero targets, greenwashing, and failing to meet ESG regulatory requirements," comments Alex Saric, smart procurement expert at Ivalua.

"Many organizations are also onshoring supply chain operations to reduce risk from geopolitical disruptions. But those opting to onshore must keep some diversity in the risk profiles of their supply chains to reduce the impact of local disruption."

Procurement in a position to mitigate disruption

Businesses report that in the last 12 months they have been disrupted by the rising cost of energy and fuel (86%) and raw materials (84%). The war in Ukraine is still disrupting European businesses, particularly in France (83%), Italy (82%), and Germany (79%).

Almost half (49%) of procurement leaders agree their organization has been ill-equipped to deal with and react to uncertainty. Over two-thirds of procurement leaders want more responsibility to help manage this uncertainty, but only 37% feel empowered enough by their organization.

"Procurement has the power to help businesses reduce the impact of inflation. Empowered by technology, procurement teams can improve chain visibility and collaboration to help identify opportunities to work with suppliers on long-term cost savings," concludes Saric. "For example, giving suppliers more flexibility in how they meet requirements and unleash lower cost innovations, while early payments or bulk purchasing can help curb the impact of inflation, securing discounts for the buyer while reducing risk for the supplier. This will help organizations to foster strong supplier relationships, so they can continue to collaborate on ESG initiatives without sacrificing relationships through a focus on cost savings."

About the research

The survey was conducted by Sapio research in July 2023 on behalf of Ivalua. It is based on a survey of 850 procurement leaders in the UK (250), US (250), Germany (100), France (100), Sweden (50), Netherlands (50) and Italy (50).

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

US & Canada

Christian Morley/Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

212-239-8594

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua

Also from this source

Ivalua's New Platform Release Accelerates AI-Powered Contract Digitization and Overall Purchasing Optimization

Ivalua Appoints Laura Smith as Vice President Sales for North America

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.