THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW PRIVATE MEMBERS ONLY CLUB 'GRAVITAS' DEBUTS IN BEVERLY HILLS IN SEPTEMBER 2024

At Gravitas, unprecedented technological elements have been thoughtfully integrated to enhance every aspect of the member experience. The venue boasts a grand open-air garden bar and dining area. On the main floor, stylish and temperature-controlled wine lockers are digitally managed for members to easily store their private stock onsite for special occasions.

A central grand staircase guides members to the second level, The Loft, where additional advanced amenities include a recording studio and private rooms designed to elevate any event or meeting. The upstairs loft also includes a wide screen area and a stage for live entertainment. For Gravitas Elite Members, exclusive private dining booths known as G.E.M Booths are each equipped with separate Bluetooth capabilities and the ability to call a server at the touch of a button. For the comfort and convenience of the members, Gravitas will offer 'G-Car' chauffeur services, a premier member perk offering direct personal rides.

Gravitas co-founders, Brandon Steven, and Seth Glassman, will launch the exclusive concept to breathe a whole new life and appreciation for the minted upcoming private members only haunt.

Brandon Steven adds, "Our goal is to create an iconic environment of sophistication for visionaries and leaders with entrepreneurial spirit. It will not only offer exclusivity and prestige but also a vibrant community."

Seth Glassman also comments, "At Gravitas, our members will enjoy a stunning atmosphere, great food, and unparalleled service where every need is anticipated. We are working to offer something that simply has not been done before."

Chef Preston Madson, with over 25 years of experience overseeing some of the most established restaurants in New York City (formerly at Barbuto, Freemans, and Il Buco Alimentari), has been tapped to direct a one-of-a-kind culinary program. The beverage program will be led by expert sommelier, Raphael Guirguis, and master mixologist Yael Vengroff. Josh Hering, formerly of Mother Wolf, will oversee the day-to-day management of Gravitas. Interiors and architecture by Kelly Architects.

www.gravitasclub.com and on Instagram: @gravitasbeverlyhills

Gravitas

435 N Camden Dr.

Beverly Hills CA 90210

Website: www.gravitasclub.com

Instagram: @gravitasbeverlyhills

SOURCE Gravitas